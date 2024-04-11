News
Rediff.com  » News » Some people will try to engineer riots during poll: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 11, 2024 11:50 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering at the Red Road.

 

She asserted that her party Trinamool Congress's fight is against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in Bengal, please see that no vote goes to any other party," the TMC supremo said.

She also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for "using the central probe agencies against the opposition parties".

TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
