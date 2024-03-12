This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA implementation

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said there is no clarity in the rules that were notified and she has doubts whether those have legal validity.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Addressing a programme in Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee urged the people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law.

"This is a game of taking away the existing rights of citizens and is directly linked to the implementation of the NRC in the country," she claimed.

The chief minister alleged that the CAA was unconstitutional and discriminatory.