This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA implementation

This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA implementation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2024 14:49 IST
Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said there is no clarity in the rules that were notified and she has doubts whether those have legal validity.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Addressing a programme in Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee urged the people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law.

 

"This is a game of taking away the existing rights of citizens and is directly linked to the implementation of the NRC in the country," she claimed.

The chief minister alleged that the CAA was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Govt unveils portal for Indian citizenship under CAA
Who are the real custodians of the Constitution?
Do you know why India is protesting against CAA/NRC?
Benazir's daughter: Meet Pakistan's first lady
Nayab Saini to be new Haryana CM
Salman Announces His Next Eid Release
'I found myself deeply moved by...'
