Rediff.com  » News » Mamata misleading people on CAA: Shah

Mamata misleading people on CAA: Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2024 16:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and "facilitating" infiltrators for vote bank politics, emphasising that refugees should apply for citizenship without apprehension.

While addressing an election rally in Balurghat, his first in Bengal since the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress government "for trying to save the culprits in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case" and for filing cases against NIA officials.

"Mamata didi is misleading people about the CAA. Why is she against refugees obtaining citizenship? I request refugees not to be afraid, please apply for citizenship, there will be absolutely no problem. No police case will be filed against you. Granting citizenship to refugees is our commitment," he said.

 

The Centre last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged, Shah said it is a matter of shame that "Mamata Banerjee, despite being a women chief minister, tried to protect the culprits."

"If you vote for TMC, then you will be voting for atrocities of Sandeshkhali. You should vote for the BJP so that no more Sandeshkhali happens in the state," he said.

Urging the electorate of Bengal to ensure that the BJP wins 30-plus seats in the state, Shah said only the saffron party can stop infiltration into the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

