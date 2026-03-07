HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Surat Women Found Dead in Temple Bathroom After Suicide Search

Surat Women Found Dead in Temple Bathroom After Suicide Search

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 20:37 IST

x

In a tragic incident in Surat, Gujarat, two young women were found dead in a temple bathroom, prompting a police investigation into a possible suicide pact involving anaesthesia and online searches via ChatGPT.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

IMAGE: All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

Key Points

  • Two women, aged 18-20, were discovered dead in a temple bathroom in Surat, Gujarat.
  • Police found anaesthesia injections at the scene, suggesting a possible suicide method.
  • The women had searched 'how to commit suicide' using the AI tool ChatGPT before their deaths.
  • CCTV footage showed the women entering the temple bathroom before they were found unconscious.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the reasons behind the women's decision to take their own lives.

Two women in the 18-20 age group were found dead inside the bathroom of a temple in Gujarat's Surat city, with police on Saturday stating they had recovered anaesthesia injections from the site and that the duo had searched AI-powered conversational tool ChatGPT about "how to commit suicide".

The two collegians were missing since Friday afternoon and were found dead later that night in the bathroom of Swaminarayan Temple in Saniya village, Assistant Commissioner of Police NP Gohil said.

 

"Their kin had informed Dindoli police station after they went missing. Their phones were active but the two were not answering calls. After the location of the phones was traced, a police team went to Saniya village and searched the fields. We found their scooter near the temple," he said.

CCTV footage showed the two had walked towards the temple's bathroom, the door of which was then broken down, the official said.

"The two were found unconscious. One of them was rushed to civil hospital and the other to SMIMER Hospital. They were declared dead on arrival by doctors at the two facilities," he said.

Investigation Details

The search of the bathroom revealed certain anaesthesia injections, while some photographs related to suicide were found in the gallery of the phone of one of the deceased, the official said.

The two, studying in different colleges here, were good friend since school, police said.

A probe is underway to find out why the two took the extreme step, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field
Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field
Two Gujarat Civic Body Employees Die by Suicide: What Led to the Tragedy?
Two Gujarat Civic Body Employees Die by Suicide: What Led to the Tragedy?
Woman Critical, Two Daughters Dead in Malviya Nagar Home
9 WARNING Signs Your Teen Is Suicidal
9 WARNING Signs Your Teen Is Suicidal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO