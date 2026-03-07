HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Gujarat Civic Body Employees Die by Suicide: What Led to the Tragedy?

Two Gujarat Civic Body Employees Die by Suicide: What Led to the Tragedy?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 15:56 IST

x

Two women employees of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in Gujarat allegedly committed suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths.

Key Points

  • Two Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation employees, Sejal Patel and Ripal Rawat, allegedly committed suicide.
  • The women jumped into the Nabhoi canal, prompting a police and fire brigade search.
  • Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the alleged suicide, with no suicide note found.
  • Both women were recent recruits to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and residents of Ahmedabad.

Two women employees of the civic body in Gujarat's Gandhinagar allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Sejal Patel (26) and Ripal Rawat (24), both residents of Ahmedabad, had been recently recruited by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, an official said.

 

One of the women had informed her family that she was going to commit suicide with her friend before they jumped into the Nabhoi canal around 8 pm on Friday, Inspector L D Odedara of Adalaj police said.

He said that the families had tried contacting the women, but their mobile phones remained switched off.

The police, with the help of the fire brigade, recovered the bodies, which were handed over to the families after post-mortem, the official said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara
Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara
Telangana Woman Police Constable Dies by Suicide
Telangana Woman Police Constable Dies by Suicide
Senior GST Officer Arrested After Colleague's Suicide
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at His Office1:14

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at...

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis4:20

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO