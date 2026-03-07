Two Gujarat Civic Body Employees Die by Suicide: What Led to the Tragedy?

Two women employees of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in Gujarat allegedly committed suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths.

Key Points Two Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation employees, Sejal Patel and Ripal Rawat, allegedly committed suicide.

The women jumped into the Nabhoi canal, prompting a police and fire brigade search.

Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the alleged suicide, with no suicide note found.

Both women were recent recruits to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and residents of Ahmedabad.

Two women employees of the civic body in Gujarat's Gandhinagar allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Sejal Patel (26) and Ripal Rawat (24), both residents of Ahmedabad, had been recently recruited by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, an official said.

One of the women had informed her family that she was going to commit suicide with her friend before they jumped into the Nabhoi canal around 8 pm on Friday, Inspector L D Odedara of Adalaj police said.

He said that the families had tried contacting the women, but their mobile phones remained switched off.

The police, with the help of the fire brigade, recovered the bodies, which were handed over to the families after post-mortem, the official said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.