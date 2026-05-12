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Unidentified Woman's Body Found Burnt In Bhiwandi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 17:51 IST

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Police in Bhiwandi are investigating after the charred remains of an unidentified woman were discovered, sparking a murder investigation and a search for the perpetrator.

Key Points

  • A completely burnt body of an unidentified woman was discovered in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.
  • Police suspect the woman was murdered and the body was moved to destroy evidence.
  • An investigation has been launched to identify the victim and determine the motive.
  • The case is registered under sections related to murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

A completely burnt body of a woman was found in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Some passersby spotted the body lying in the Padma Nagar locality around 10.30 am and alerted the authorities.

 

Police Investigation Underway

A team from the Bhiwandi Town police station rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"The deceased cannot be identified as the body is completely charred, but she appeared to be around 30 years old," a police official said.

Suspected Murder and Evidence Concealment

The police suspect that the woman could have been murdered somewhere else and her body was brought to this spot and set on fire to destroy the evidence and conceal her identity.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The police have launched a probe to identify the victim and determine the motive behind her killing, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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