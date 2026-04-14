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Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Smothers Daughter Before Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 20:31 IST

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In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a woman allegedly killed her daughter before committing suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this devastating family event.

Key Points

  • A woman in Bengaluru is suspected of smothering her 13-year-old daughter before taking her own life.
  • The incident occurred at their residence in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the woman may have been suffering from psychiatric issues and worried about her daughter's future.
  • Police have registered two cases related to the incident, including a complaint of murder and a suspicion of foul play.

A 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before taking her own life at their residence in the Whitefield area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Suvarna, a homemaker and her daughter Tarunya, they said.

 

The incident occurred around 11 am. When police reached the spot, they found that the woman had allegedly smothered the girl and later died by suicide by hanging herself, a senior police officer said.

Suvarna's husband, Chandrashekhar, who works as a compounder at a private hospital in the city, was at work when the incident occurred, the officer added.

Investigation into Possible Motives

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been suffering from psychiatric issues.

She reportedly used to worry about her daughter's future in the event of her own death.

Police Investigation Underway

Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

One was filed based on a complaint by Chandrashekhar alleging the killing of his daughter, while another was lodged by Suvarna's brother, Manjunath, expressing suspicion about the deaths, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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