How Woman Used Fake Profile To Arrest Estranged Husband

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in Prayagraj used a fake Instagram profile to lure her estranged husband into a meeting, resulting in his arrest for alleged assault and intimidation.

Key Points Woman creates fake Instagram profile to lure estranged husband.

Husband arrested for alleged assault and intimidation.

The woman's family was present at the meeting location.

Police have registered a case against the husband under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A woman allegedly lured her estranged husband through a fake Instagram profile and got him arrested for assault and intimidation when he turned up to meet her, police said on Wednesday.

The Fake Profile Trap

Soni Tripathi, who has been living at her parental home in Jagpura village in Nawabganj police station area for the past four years after being allegedly driven out by her husband, created a fake Instagram account and sent him a friend request, officials said.

Her husband, Prabhudutt Tripathi, a resident of Kalakankar in Pratapgarh district, befriended the profile and continued chatting, during which he allegedly agreed to marry her, unaware of her true identity.

The Meeting and Arrest

According to the complaint lodged with the police, Prabhudutt had asked the woman to meet him at a hotel on several occasions. However, she asked him to meet her at the Nagvasuki temple in the Daraganj police station limits on May 2, 2026.

Prabhudutt arrived at the temple along with a friend, where Soni was already present with her face covered with a scarf, while her parents and brother stood at a distance, police said.

He failed to recognise his wife and began interacting with her. As soon as Soni removed her scarf and spectacles, the accused allegedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her before attempting to flee, they said.

Her family members then intervened, caught him and alerted the police by dialling 112, following which he was taken into custody.

Legal Action

Police at Daraganj station have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), officials added.