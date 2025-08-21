'Look like Nora Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment

A woman in Ghaziabad has filed a police complaint alleging that her husband and in-laws subjected her to harassment and mental torture for dowry, and demanded that she maintain a body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Diana Cibotari/Pixabay

The woman also accused her in-laws of forcing her to take an abortion pill, which she claimed led to a miscarriage.

In her complaint, the woman, who was married six months ago, alleged that her family spent more than Rs 76 lakh on the wedding.

Despite this, she was constantly 'body-shamed' by her husband, a physical education teacher at a government school, who allegedly called her 'fat and ugly'.

The husband and the in-laws reportedly demanded that she work out for three hours a day and would deny her food if she failed to comply.

She also alleged physical assault by her husband.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal confirmed that a complaint was filed at the women's police station.

"The complainant claimed that her husband and in-laws harassed her in various ways," the officer told PTI Videos on Thursday.

"The woman mentioned that her husband... had certain expectations and allegedly forced her to do a workout. She also complained that she was not given food on time by her in-laws. Based on this complaint, an FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway. The complainant said her husband would tell her that she should be like Nora Fatehi and that she should have a body like hers," the officer added.

The woman also claimed that her husband is a womaniser and would watch 'inappropriate videos of women on the internet'.