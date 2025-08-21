HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Look like Nora Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment

'Look like Nora Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 13:01 IST

x

A woman in Ghaziabad has filed a police complaint alleging that her husband and in-laws subjected her to harassment and mental torture for dowry, and demanded that she maintain a body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Diana Cibotari/Pixabay

The woman also accused her in-laws of forcing her to take an abortion pill, which she claimed led to a miscarriage.

In her complaint, the woman, who was married six months ago, alleged that her family spent more than Rs 76 lakh on the wedding.

Despite this, she was constantly 'body-shamed' by her husband, a physical education teacher at a government school, who allegedly called her 'fat and ugly'.

 

The husband and the in-laws reportedly demanded that she work out for three hours a day and would deny her food if she failed to comply.

She also alleged physical assault by her husband.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal confirmed that a complaint was filed at the women's police station.

"The complainant claimed that her husband and in-laws harassed her in various ways," the officer told PTI Videos on Thursday.

"The woman mentioned that her husband... had certain expectations and allegedly forced her to do a workout. She also complained that she was not given food on time by her in-laws. Based on this complaint, an FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway. The complainant said her husband would tell her that she should be like Nora Fatehi and that she should have a body like hers," the officer added.

The woman also claimed that her husband is a womaniser and would watch 'inappropriate videos of women on the internet'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Are You Being Forced Into Marriage?
Are You Being Forced Into Marriage?
'They will kill her if it's a girl'
'They will kill her if it's a girl'
'India is intolerant towards women'
'India is intolerant towards women'
'It seemed like a life of unbearable captivity to me'
'It seemed like a life of unbearable captivity to me'
Instagrammable, but unpalatable
Instagrammable, but unpalatable

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom & Chicken: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

webstory image 3

Presidents, Vice Presidents: North & South

VIDEOS

SRK, Gauri step aside as Aryan takes center stage at Ba ds of Bollywood event1:23

SRK, Gauri step aside as Aryan takes center stage at Ba...

VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy participates in crucial INDIA bloc meeting for first time in Parliament4:14

VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy participates in crucial...

'Can't break my spirit': Rekha Gupta's first reaction on attack during public meet2:38

'Can't break my spirit': Rekha Gupta's first reaction on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV