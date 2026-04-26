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Faridabad Woman Kills Baby Daughter, Cites Poverty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 18:34 IST

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Driven by extreme poverty, a woman in Faridabad confessed to killing her 18-month-old daughter by throwing her into a drain, highlighting the desperate circumstances faced by some families.

Key Points

  • A woman in Faridabad allegedly killed her 18-month-old daughter by throwing her into a drain.
  • The woman claimed she committed the crime due to extreme poverty and inability to care for her six daughters.
  • CCTV footage showed the mother carrying the child in the area before returning alone.
  • The infant's body was found stuck in an iron mesh along a drain by school children.
  • Police have taken the woman into custody, and she has confessed to the crime.

A woman allegedly killed her 18-month-old child - her sixth daughter - by throwing her into a drain in Faridabad, claiming she committed the crime as she was unable to take care of her family due to poverty, according to police.

The incident occurred near Dheeraj Nagar on April 23 when the girl's body was found stuck in an iron mesh along a drain by two school children, the police said on Sunday, adding the body was retrieved and sent for a postmortem.

 

Investigation Uncovers Mother's Involvement

A Crime Branch team, which was probing the case, found CCTV footage showing the girl's mother carrying her in her arms in the area. She then returned alone. The police took the woman into custody, and during questioning, she confessed to throwing the girl into the drain, they said.

The infant died of drowning.

Accused Cites Financial Hardship

The accused was identified as Neelam, a native of Madhubani in Bihar. She lived in Faridabad with her husband Sanjay, who works in a private firm, the police said.

A senior investigating officer said that during interrogation, the woman said that the deceased was the youngest of her six daughters and that she was driven to commit the crime due to poverty.

"She revealed that her family's financial situation was extremely poor, and with six daughters, she was unable to raise them properly," the officer said.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Police spokesperson Yashpal said they are investigating the matter and the entire picture will be clear soon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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