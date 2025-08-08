HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi woman kills newborn after delivering in bathroom, dumps body in trash

Delhi woman kills newborn after delivering in bathroom, dumps body in trash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 01:35 IST

x

A 26-year-old domestic worker was arrested for allegedly strangling her newborn to death after giving birth in her employer's bathroom in Patel Nagar, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a senior officer, the accused, who was working as a domestic helper since 2023, disposed of the body in a trash bag.

The woman conceived the child after she visited her village in November 2024 to attend a wedding, where she entered into a physical relationship with her boyfriend. When she came to know about the pregnancy after coming to Delhi, she informed her boyfriend, who refused to support her, a senior police officer said, adding that she had been married once in 2019 and got divorced in 2021.

 

"The case came to light on July 28 when a PCR call was received at the Patel Nagar Police Station reporting the discovery of a dead newborn in a white plastic bag in the parking area of a flat in West Patel Nagar," the officer said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found the body of a male newborn stuffed inside the bag, following which the crime team was called to the scene. Subsequently, the body was taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the domestic help working, a native of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, had recently given birth, the officer said.

To conceal her pregnancy from her employers, the woman claimed she was experiencing a medical condition that caused abdominal swelling when they suggested she see a doctor.

"On July 26, while the house owners were out at a party, she delivered the baby alone in the bathroom. She confessed to strangling the infant with a piece of cloth due to fear of social stigma, and then placed the body in a plastic bag, which she discarded in the trash area of the building," the officer added.

Two days later, a sanitation worker discovered the body while collecting garbage. The woman, who left the house earlier, was summoned, and the owner was informed, who then contacted the police.

Following the recovery of the body, she was sent for medical examination, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

The post-mortem was conducted on July 29 at the RML Hospital, which confirmed the death of the newborn by strangulation, officials said.

On Thursday, a case was registered at the Patel Nagar Police Station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (offence of causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) of the BNS, and further investigation was taken up.

Before her arrest, she was held at the Sakhi One Stop Centre within the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Her statement will be recorded before a magistrate after obtaining legal counsel.

The police also mentioned that her boyfriend, a resident of the same village in Raebareli, will be summoned for questioning and may be arrested, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'They will kill her if it's a girl'
'They will kill her if it's a girl'
'Stigma' over 4th daughter: Delhi woman kills newborn
'Stigma' over 4th daughter: Delhi woman kills newborn
Maha: Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws baby out
Maha: Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws baby out
Kerala horror: Woman delivers, throws infant on street
Kerala horror: Woman delivers, throws infant on street
7 newborns die in hospital fire in Delhi; owner held
7 newborns die in hospital fire in Delhi; owner held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

webstory image 3

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

VIDEOS

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi4:24

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport0:55

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD