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Delhi Woman Arrested After Daughters Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 15:13 IST

A Delhi woman has been arrested following the deaths of her two daughters in a suspected murder-suicide case in Malviya Nagar, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman has been arrested in Delhi for the alleged murder of her two daughters in their Malviya Nagar home.
  • The woman was found unconscious after the daughters' bodies were discovered, suggesting a possible murder-suicide attempt.
  • Police investigations revealed the elder daughter was found with a pillow on her face, while the younger daughter had a ligature around her neck.
  • The mother was reportedly distressed due to marital issues and financial dependence, potentially leading to the crime.
  • The Delhi Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two daughters.

Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman, who reportedly attempted suicide after the alleged murder of her two daughters at their home in Malviya Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

The case pertains to March 6, when the bodies of the two sisters, aged 34 and 28, were found in separate rooms of their ground-floor residence in F-Block, Malviya Nagar, while their mother was discovered unconscious in another room, they said.

 

The police arrested the accused mother, who reportedly consumed a poisonous substance, on Friday after her medical and psychiatric evaluation, they said.

Police had initially suspected a murder-suicide attempt and registered a case of murder while waiting to record the woman's statement to establish the sequence of events.

Investigation Details

Investigators said the elder daughter, who was mentally challenged, was found with a pillow on her face, while the younger one, a law student, had a ligature around her neck, police said.

The mother was suspected of having consumed a poisonous substance, they added.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly distressed due to a strained relationship with her husband and financial dependence on others, which may have led to the crime.

Further investigation into the case is underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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