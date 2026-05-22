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Jharkhand Woman Arrested For Throwing Baby From Moving Train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 13:39 IST

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A woman in Jharkhand has been arrested after allegedly throwing her baby from a moving train, sparking outrage and raising questions about the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

Key Points

  • A woman in Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly throwing her infant son from a moving train.
  • The incident occurred on the Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.
  • Fellow passengers stopped the woman from throwing another child, aged three, from the train.
  • The woman was reportedly mentally disturbed after her husband forced her to return to her native place.

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her child to death from a speeding train in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said.

The incident occurred between Rajkharsawan and Mahalimarup railway stations under the Kharsawan Police Station limits on Wednesday night when the one-and-a-half-month-old boy was flung out of the running train, a senior officer said.

 

The child's body was found near the railway tracks, he said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Mudravati Gope, a native of Majhgaon in West Singhbhum district, was handed over to the Railway Protection Force by fellow passengers of the Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express when she attempted to throw another child, aged about three years, off the train, Kharsawan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Gaurav Kumar told PTI.

"The woman had eloped with Mohammed Shahabuddin, a native of West Bengal, four years back. They had been living together and had got married. She was mentally disturbed after her husband forced her to return to her native place in West Singhbhum. She has been arrested," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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