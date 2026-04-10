Ayodhya Tragedy: Woman Kills Husband, Commits Suicide, Infant Dies

In a shocking incident in Ayodhya, a woman allegedly murdered her husband, committed suicide, and their infant died, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and prompting a police investigation into the family's circumstances.

Key Points A woman in Ayodhya allegedly murdered her husband with a hammer after a domestic dispute.

The woman then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Devrakot railway track.

The couple's 22-day-old infant was found locked in a room and later died during treatment.

A suicide note was recovered from the woman alleging harassment by her husband and in-laws, prompting a police investigation.

The tragic incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes.

The incident took place in Gareru village when a dispute broke out between Sanju (26), and her husband Shiva (27), and in a fit of rage, Sanju struck her husband on the head with a hammer, killing him, they said.

To conceal the crime, she locked her husband's body and her 22-day-old infant in the room, and then went to the Devrakot railway track where she jumped in front of a train and died, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balwant Chaudhary said police reached the railway track after receiving information, and upon identifying the woman, they reached her home to find the husband's body and the infant who died during treatment.

A suicide note was recovered from Sanju which contains allegations of harassment against her husband and in-laws, Chaudhary said.

"No one had imagined that this marriage, which took place just one year ago, would meet such a horrifying end," Roshan Lal, a resident said.

"After the post-mortem examination was conducted, the family cremated the bodies. A thorough investigation into the case is underway," Chaudhary said.