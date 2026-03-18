Hyderabad Woman's Suicide: Family Alleges Harassment by Youth

A 19-year-old woman's alleged suicide in Hyderabad has triggered a police investigation into claims of harassment by a young man, prompting her family to demand justice.

Key Points A 19-year-old woman in Hyderabad has allegedly died by suicide.

The woman's family alleges that harassment by a 21-year-old man drove her to take her own life.

Police are investigating the harassment allegations and plan to arrest the accused.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide here, following which her family has alleged that harassment by a youth drove her to take the extreme step.

Police said the young woman, who completed X standard, was in love with a 21-year-old man, who visited her residence on Tuesday morning when the family members were not home.

He informed her mother that she was not opening doors and they broke open the doors and found her hanging.

They rushed her to the state-run Gandhi hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The woman's family reached the police station on Wednesday and demanded the man's arrest.

Police said the accused, who works in a book shop, would be arrested soon and the post mortem examination would also throw light on the cause of her death.