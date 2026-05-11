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Woman Shot Dead At Hospital In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 13:29 IST

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A 55-year-old woman was shot dead in a private hospital in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the shocking incident.

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old woman was fatally shot in a private hospital in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim, identified as Laxmina Devi, was recovering from a leg fracture surgery.
  • The accused, identified as Gurpreet from Amritsar, was apprehended by a mob after the shooting.
  • Police have detained the accused and are investigating the motive behind the hospital murder.
  • A revolver was recovered from the accused, and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 55-year-old woman admitted to a private hospital in Chandauli district's Kamlapur was shot dead on Monday morning, police said.

The accused attempted to flee after the incident, but was nabbed by a mob, who severely beat him and handed him over to the police.

 

Details of the Hospital Shooting

The motive behind the murder has not yet been ascertained, police said. Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said the deceased woman has been identified as Laxmina Devi (55), a resident of Bhabua district of Bihar.

He said Laxmina had undergone surgery at the hospital under the Alinagar police station area following a leg fracture.

Around 6.30 am, an unidentified individual entered the hospital under the pretext of seeking medical treatment, Patel said, adding that after collecting medication, he proceeded to the ward, placed a pistol against Devi's temple, and shot her, resulting in the woman's death on the spot.

Accused Apprehended After Attempting Escape

After committing the crime, the accused tried to escape while firing another round. However, the crowd gathered outside managed to apprehend him, Patel said.

The police officer added that a revolver was recovered from the accused, who has been detained. Interrogation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the murder.

Investigation Underway

He further said that during the questioning conducted so far, the accused identified himself as Gurpreet, a resident of Amritsar.

When asked about the purpose of his visit to Chandauli, the accused claimed that he had come to take up a job as a security guard, Patel said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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