UP: Woman dies during police raid, family alleges rape; cops booked

A young woman died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid in Chandauli, after which a case of culpable homicide has been registered against six police personnel.

Her family members have alleged that she was raped, a charge yet to be confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded the lodging of a murder case against the accused.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said a team of police had gone to the house of a sand trader in Manragpur village of the Saidraja area on Sunday.

It is alleged police beat up the family of the businessman when he was not found there.

Agarwal said the family alleged that a policeman raped the businessman's 24-year-old daughter during the incident and she died due to manhandling by police.

The girl was to get married next month, the SP said.

Agarwal said on getting information about the incident, villagers surrounded the police team and thrashed Constable Mukesh Kumar and Home Guards jawan Chhavinath.

As Chhavanath's condition is serious, he was referred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi. Mukesh is being treated at the district hospital, he said.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against six people, including SHO Uday Pratap Singh and four policewomen, on the complaint of the brother of the woman.

The station house officer has been suspended.

The SP said the post-mortem of the woman was performed by a panel of doctors and video-graphed.

As the cause of his death is not clear in the post-mortem report, her viscera has been preserved.

Regarding the allegation of rape, Agarwal said the post-mortem report did not find any external or internal injury on the whole body except a scratch on the throat and minor injury on the left side of the jaw.

"Still, the allegation of rape is being probed," he added.

He said the investigation into the matter has been handed over to an additional superintendent of police.

A large number of police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Reacting on the incident, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Akhilesh Yadav demanded that a murder case be registered against the police personnel, alleging that they acted on caste considerations.