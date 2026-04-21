Bengaluru Man Charred To Death By Girlfriend: What We Know

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend, who is suspected of setting him on fire due to feeling ignored.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend in Bengaluru.

The victim, Kiran, was allegedly set on fire by his girlfriend, Prema, at her residence.

Police suspect the murder was premeditated due to the woman's belief that the victim was avoiding her.

The incident occurred under the pretext of a 'western-style proposal', with the victim found tied up.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime.

A 27-year-old man was allegedly charred to death on Tuesday after a woman he was in a relationship set him on fire at her house, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, worked at a outlet of a mobile service provider, they said.

The incident occurred in the city's Byadarahalli area at around 2 pm. A cloth was found tied around his eyes when police inspected the scene of the crime. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman allegedly tied him up under the pretext of a "western-style proposal".

Details of the Alleged Premeditated Murder

Police suspect the murder was premeditated, as the woman believed he had been avoiding her of late.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) D L Nagesh said Kiran and the accused, Prema, were working at a store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar.

Kiran had gone to her house to pick her up as a new outlet of their company had been opened in Nelamangala.

Investigation and Aftermath

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said she allegedly set him on fire by pouring kerosene on him. "It is a case of murder. They were in a relationship, and she felt he had been ignoring her of late," he said.

The incident led to heavy smoke, and the victim's body was found in a charred condition, police said.

On receiving information, police and fire officials rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

At the time of the incident, only Prema was present at home, as her family members were away.

The woman claimed that she was inside the washroom when the incident occurred and on noticing smoke, she came out and found Kiran's charred body, police said.

A case is being registered at Byadarahalli police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, they said.

"Based on the complaint, she will be taken into custody and arrested. She will be interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind it," he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded, police added.

The Byadarahalli police station is investigating the case based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. In India, murder investigations are typically led by local police, who gather evidence, interview witnesses, and build a case for prosecution. The accused will be taken into custody for questioning to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.