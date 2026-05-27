Woman Village Head Dies In Hoshiarpur Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Hoshiarpur claimed the life of a woman village head, highlighting the dangers of road travel in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nikita, a village head (sarpanch) of Basti Bohra village, died in a road accident in Hoshiarpur.

The accident occurred when a private school bus hit the motorcycle she was travelling on.

Nikita's niece, Sonakshi, was seriously injured and admitted to the Community Health Centre.

The accident took place near a brick kiln in Jalalpur village.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal road accident.

A woman 'sarpanch' was killed and her niece seriously injured after a private school bus hit their motorcycle on Wednesday, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The deceased has been identified as Nikita, the 'sarpanch' (village head) of Basti Bohra village under the Tanda block, and Sonakshi has been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tanda.

Police said the accident occurred around 3 pm near a brick kiln in Jalalpur village when Nikita was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband, Sukhwinder Singh, and her niece.

Nikita and Sonakshi sustained serious injuries, while Sukhwinder Singh suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to the CHC in Tanda, where doctors declared Nikita brought dead, police said.

Police said there were no schoolchildren in the bus at the time of the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway.