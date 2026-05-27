HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Village Head Dies In Hoshiarpur Road Accident

Woman Village Head Dies In Hoshiarpur Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 17:50 IST

x

A tragic road accident in Hoshiarpur claimed the life of a woman village head, highlighting the dangers of road travel in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nikita, a village head (sarpanch) of Basti Bohra village, died in a road accident in Hoshiarpur.
  • The accident occurred when a private school bus hit the motorcycle she was travelling on.
  • Nikita's niece, Sonakshi, was seriously injured and admitted to the Community Health Centre.
  • The accident took place near a brick kiln in Jalalpur village.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal road accident.

A woman 'sarpanch' was killed and her niece seriously injured after a private school bus hit their motorcycle on Wednesday, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The deceased has been identified as Nikita, the 'sarpanch' (village head) of Basti Bohra village under the Tanda block, and Sonakshi has been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tanda.

 

Police said the accident occurred around 3 pm near a brick kiln in Jalalpur village when Nikita was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband, Sukhwinder Singh, and her niece.

Nikita and Sonakshi sustained serious injuries, while Sukhwinder Singh suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to the CHC in Tanda, where doctors declared Nikita brought dead, police said.

Police said there were no schoolchildren in the bus at the time of the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

School bus collision in Muzaffarnagar claims three lives
School bus collision in Muzaffarnagar claims three lives
Sarpanch Murdered in Punjab: Personal Rivalry Suspected
Sarpanch Murdered in Punjab: Personal Rivalry Suspected
How a Tractor Accident Cut Short Eid Shopping for Two Teenagers in Saharanpur
Speeding Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
Speeding Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
6 kids, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh
6 kids, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid raids at Kerala ex-CM Vijayan's house0:24

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid...

Actor Varun Dhawan brings charm and swag while outing in Mumbai0:37

Actor Varun Dhawan brings charm and swag while outing in...

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style1:30

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO