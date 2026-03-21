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Home  » News » How a Tractor Accident Cut Short Eid Shopping for Two Teenagers in Saharanpur

How a Tractor Accident Cut Short Eid Shopping for Two Teenagers in Saharanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 14:24 IST

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A tragic tractor accident in Saharanpur claimed the lives of two teenage cousins who were out shopping for Eid, highlighting the dangers on rural roads.

Key Points

  • Two teenage cousins, Shakib (15) and Sabir (16), died in Saharanpur after a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle.
  • The accident occurred in the Gangoh police station area while the teenagers were out shopping for Eid.
  • The collision resulted in critical injuries, and both teenagers died either at the health centre or en route to the district hospital.
  • Police have arrested the driver of the tractor-trolley in connection with the fatal accident.

Two teenage cousins were killed after a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle in the Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shakib (15) and Sabir (16), both residents of Sangatheda village, who were out for Eid shopping when the tractor-trolley hit their bike on the Sangatheda-Mahangi road on Friday, they said.

 

Gangoh SHO Sanjeev Kumar told PTI that the collision was so severe that it left both the teenagers critically injured. Locals rushed them to a community health centre, where Shakib died during treatment.

As his condition deteriorated, Sabir was referred to the district hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, the SHO said.

Police have arrested the driver of the tractor-trolley, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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