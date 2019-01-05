rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 6 kids, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

6 kids, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

January 05, 2019 13:19 IST

Seven people, including six schoolchildren, were killed and 12 injured on Saturday when a private school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said.

The accident occurred in Sangrah town around 8 am. A private bus carrying students of DAV School, Renuka, fell into a gorge. Seven people -- six schoolchildren and the bus driver -- were killed, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Rohit Malpani said.

 

Four people -- Samir (5), Adarsh (7), Kartik (14) and driver Ram Swaroop (40) -- died on the spot. Abhishek, his sister Sanjana and Naitik Chauhan succumbed to their injuries at the Nahan Medical College, the SP said.

The twelve people injured in the accident have been hospitalised. The condition of some of them is critical, he said.

Ten of the 12 injured schoolchildren were identified as Sandhaya, Rakshita, Anjali, Rajiv, Aayush, Vaishanvi, Dhruv, Mannat, Aarushi and Sunder Singh.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: DAV School, Himachal Pradesh, Nahan Medical College, Sunder Singh, Rohit Malpani
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use