6 kids, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

January 05, 2019 13:19 IST

Seven people, including six schoolchildren, were killed and 12 injured on Saturday when a private school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said.

The accident occurred in Sangrah town around 8 am. A private bus carrying students of DAV School, Renuka, fell into a gorge. Seven people -- six schoolchildren and the bus driver -- were killed, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Rohit Malpani said.

Four people -- Samir (5), Adarsh (7), Kartik (14) and driver Ram Swaroop (40) -- died on the spot. Abhishek, his sister Sanjana and Naitik Chauhan succumbed to their injuries at the Nahan Medical College, the SP said.

The twelve people injured in the accident have been hospitalised. The condition of some of them is critical, he said.

Ten of the 12 injured schoolchildren were identified as Sandhaya, Rakshita, Anjali, Rajiv, Aayush, Vaishanvi, Dhruv, Mannat, Aarushi and Sunder Singh.