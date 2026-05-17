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Woman Climbs Water Tank In Lucknow Over Husband's Disappearance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 15:15 IST

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A distressed woman climbed a water tank in Lucknow after her husband went missing, prompting a police response and hours of counselling to ensure her safety.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old woman climbed a water tank in Gomtinagar, Lucknow, due to a dispute involving her husband.
  • The woman claimed her husband from Lakhimpur Kheri went missing without informing her.
  • Police officers counselled the woman for hours and contacted her husband to come to the location.
  • The woman was safely brought down from the water tank and sent to a hospital for evaluation.

A 22-year-old woman climbed a water tank in the Gomtinagar area here on Sunday and was later brought down safely by police after hours of counselling, officials said.

Woman's Distress Over Missing Husband

According to police, the woman climbed the tank and refused to come down after becoming upset over a dispute involving her husband.

 

Police said a team led by Sub-Inspector Gurpreet Kaur and Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar Yadav reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Police Intervention And Counselling

During questioning, the woman told police that her husband, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, had gone missing without informing her, following which she decided to take the extreme step, officials said.

Police contacted the man and called him to the spot while continuing efforts to counsel the woman. The Assistant Commissioner of Police and Gomtinagar Station House Officer also spoke to her and persuaded her to come down safely, police said.

The woman was later sent to a hospital and further legal proceedings are underway, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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