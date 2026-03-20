Delhi Woman's Bravery: Recovers Phone After Chasing Down Mobile Snatchers

In a display of remarkable courage, a Delhi woman chased down and recovered her stolen mobile phone from two snatchers with the help of local residents, leading to their arrest.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points A woman in Delhi bravely chased down two mobile snatchers after they stole her phone.

The woman sought help from an e-rickshaw driver and passersby, who assisted in intercepting the snatchers.

The stolen mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered, and the accused were apprehended by the police.

The incident highlights the importance of community involvement in preventing and addressing petty crime in Delhi.

A 26-year-old woman chased down two mobile snatchers and got her phone back with the help of locals in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday around 3 pm. The woman, identified as Tanishka, had stepped out of her house to visit Kalkaji temple, they said.

Tanishka, who works as a private tutor, was waiting for an auto rickshaw near the Hanuman temple on the BRT Road when two men riding a scooter allegedly snatched her mobile phone and sped away, they said.

Instead of panicking, the woman immediately ran after the accused, sought help from an e-rickshaw driver and started chasing the snatchers. She also raised an alarm, shouting "chor-chor", drawing attention of passersby, the police said.

The Chase and Apprehension

The chase continued for a short distance and culminated near PSRI Hospital, where locals helped intercept the scooter. Seizing the opportunity, the woman confronted the accused and managed to snatch back her mobile phone from one of them.

Police were informed about the incident and a team reached the spot, apprehending both accused.

The snatchers have been identified as Manish (28) and Sunny (24), both residents of Khanpur, the police said.

The stolen mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime have been recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.