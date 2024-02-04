News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman professor of Kerala NIT booked for 'proud of Godse' FB remark

Woman professor of Kerala NIT booked for 'proud of Godse' FB remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 04, 2024 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kerala police on Saturday registered a case against a woman professor of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut for her Facebook comment "expressing pride" in Nathuram Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi and thus "saving India".

IMAGE: A view of the NIT-Calicut campus in Kerala. Photograph: Courtesy NIT-Calicut on X

Multiple complaints were lodged against Professor A Shaija in several police stations in the city by various student organisations, including Students Federation of India, Kerala Students Union, and Muslim Students Federation, following which an FIR was registered against her.

 

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) was invoked against the professor.

Kunnamangalam and Nadakkavu police stations were among the stations where complaints were filed against her.

Shaija, a senior faculty member of the department of mechanical engineering at NIT in Kozhikode on January 30 posted a comment on Facebook saying "Proud of Godse for saving India".

She had commented on a post by a lawyer, Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph saying Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India.

A senior police official of the district told PTI that a case has been registered against the professor and the investigation has begun.

However, as the matter became a controversy, the professor deleted her comment.

The NIT has been marred by controversy for the past few weeks after a section of students celebrated the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

A student named Vyshakh, who reportedly protested against the celebration was suspended by the college following a brawl between two sections of the students.

Meanwhile, the Kunnamangalam police on Friday registered a case against 10 students for allegedly assaulting Kailas on January 22.

The action against Vyshakh was freezed on February 2 after he approached the appellate authority in the institution.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?'
'If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?'
Did Savarkar Influence Godse on Women?
Did Savarkar Influence Godse on Women?
Godse hailed at Dharma Sansad, seer leaves stage
Godse hailed at Dharma Sansad, seer leaves stage
PIX: Barca ease to win; Kane leads Bayern fightback
PIX: Barca ease to win; Kane leads Bayern fightback
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise
What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?
What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

We are the Godses!

We are the Godses!

IAS officer: How can I be a Godse-wadi?

IAS officer: How can I be a Godse-wadi?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances