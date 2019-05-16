'If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?'

Last updated on: May 16, 2019 18:06 IST

Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a deshbhakt (patriot), Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur said on Thursday setting up another controversy.

Opposition leaders condemned her remarks and attacked the BJP.

Here are some of the reactions.

Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the state BJP should give their statements and apologise to the nation. I condemn this (Pragya's) statement. Nathuram Godse was a killer. Glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition.

Digvijaya Singh, Congress LS candidate from Bhopal

Remember, Narendra Modi has defended and endorsed Pragya’s candidature. This is not a ‘lunatic fringe’ & is definitely not her “personal opinion”, it is the BJP standing by Independent India’s first terrorist. In few years, Sri Sri Godse will also be recommended with a Bharat Ratna

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief

The BJP does not agree with her statement. The party will talk to her (and ask) under which circumstances she gave the statement. One who killed Mahatma Gandhi can't be a deshbhakt

Bharatiya Janata Party



If the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader