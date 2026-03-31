Woman Humiliated and Paraded in Ranchi Over Alleged Bike Theft

In Ranchi, a woman faced public humiliation after being smeared with black colour and paraded, allegedly due to her husband's involvement in a bike theft, leading to arrests and a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points A woman in Ranchi was allegedly smeared with black colour and paraded by a neighbour.

The incident stemmed from an accusation that the victim's husband stole the neighbour's motorcycle.

Two individuals, Pankaj Singh and Santna Kumari, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the BNS and remanded to judicial custody.

Police investigation suggests the motorcycle may have been stolen, and further inquiries are ongoing.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly smeared with black colour on her face and paraded in Jharkhand's Ranchi district by a neighbour, police said.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Sunday within the Sadar Police Station limits in Bhabhanagra colony, he said.

"As soon as the incident was reported to us, we reached the spot and rescued the woman. In this connection, we have arrested a man and his woman friend. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Singh alias Pankaj (25) and Santna Kumari (23)," said Kuldeep Kumar, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station.

The OC said that both have been booked under multiple sections of the BNS and were forwarded to judicial custody on Monday.

Investigation Details

The OC further said that upon investigation, it has come to light that four to five days before the incident, the victim's husband had taken Pankaj's motorcycle without informing him, as both are neighbours living in rented houses in the same colony.

Pankaj had been accusing the victim's husband of stealing his bike. The woman (victim) admitted that her husband had taken the bike and assured that it would be returned.

On Sunday, the accused, along with his woman friend, caught hold of the victim, smeared black colour on her face and humiliated her in public, he said.

During interrogation, both the accused admitted to the crime. When questioned about why he did not lodge a complaint with the police regarding the bike theft, the accused could not give a satisfactory answer. It appears that the bike might have been stolen. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.