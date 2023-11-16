News
Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended

Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 16, 2023 11:28 IST
Three policemen were suspended for a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's visit to Ranchi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at a roadshow in Ranchi, November 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action was taken after a woman unexpectedly appeared in front of the PM's convoy while it was on its way to the Bhagwan Birsa Munda memorial park and freedom fighter museum on Wednesday morning.

The woman was immediately apprehended and taken into custody.

 

Modi was on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

'An ASI and two constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty during the prime minister's visit,' a police statement said.

The woman was reportedly upset with her husband and wanted to lodge a complaint against him, police said.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "During interrogation, the woman said she was married to a man at Jamuni village in Jharkhand's Deoghar district in 2012. But a dispute between them started in 2016."

"The woman wants the salary of her husband to be credited in her bank account. In this regard, she also went to Delhi in October to meet the prime minister and stayed there for 10 days. After failing, she also tried to meet the President. When all efforts went in vain, she returned to her in-laws' house in Deoghar," the SSP said.

As per the police, the woman tried to meet Modi during the roadshow on Tuesday night, but failed and then made an effort to visit Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

"She was returning disappointed from Raj Bhavan," Sinha said. "But she suddenly heard the siren of the PM's convoy at Radium road and came suddenly in front of the convoy."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
