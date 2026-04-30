Honour Killing Angle Probed After Bodies Of Woman, Newborn Found

Police in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating a potential honour killing after the bodies of a woman and a newborn were discovered in a drain.

Photograph: Rainer Maiores/Pixabay.com

Key Points Bodies of a woman and newborn found in a drain in Gorakhpur.

Police are investigating a possible honour killing in connection with the deaths.

The woman was estimated to be around 30 years old, found wearing jeans and a top.

The infant's body was found in a highly decomposed state, suggesting the bodies are about a week old.

Police are working to establish the identities of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

The bodies of an unidentified woman and a newborn were found in the pit of a dry drain here on Thursday, with police probing the possibility of honour killing, officials said.

Discovery of the Bodies

The bodies were found in the Chorahiya drain near Masoodabad in the Gulriha area after residents going for a morning walk noticed a human hand protruding from the mud and alerted the police.

After excavation, police found the two bodies from nearly two feet below the surface, the officials said.

Details of the Deceased

The woman, estimated to be around 30 years old, was found wearing jeans and a top, while the infant was found in a highly decomposed state. Police suspect the bodies to be about a week old.

Some strands of hair were also recovered from the site, which locals believe may have been scattered by stray animals.

Police Investigation Underway

SP (City) Nimesh Patil said, "No visible external injury marks were found on the bodies. Efforts are underway to establish their identities."

Police are probing all possible angles, including honour killing, to crack the case, the officer said.