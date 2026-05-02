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Woman Molested And Threatened Outside Gurugram Club

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 19:06 IST

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Police in Gurugram are investigating the alleged molestation and assault of a woman outside a club in Sector 65, after the accused also issued death threats.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A woman was allegedly molested and assaulted outside a club in Gurugram's Sector 65.
  • The accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the scene.
  • Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified man under relevant provisions of the BNS.
  • Police are examining CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused in the Gurugram molestation case.

A young woman was allegedly molested and assaulted outside a club in Gurugram's Sector 65, police said on Saturday.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill her before fleeing the spot, they said.

 

Police Investigation Underway

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified man under relevant provisions of the BNS at Sector 65 police station.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Wednesday near Elite 66 Club in Sector 65 when the accused stopped the woman and allegedly molested her.

When she resisted, he allegedly assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences before escaping, police said.

"We have registered a case based on the victim's complaint and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the club to identify the accused. He will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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