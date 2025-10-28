HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub

Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 14:14 IST

x

A woman has accused a group of men of molestation and assault at a nightclub inside a five-star hotel in Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

No person has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, they said.

The complainant was reportedly with her husband, brother, and friends when a brawl broke out at the nightclub of the five-star hotel on Sunday night, the police said.

 

The alleged incident led to a confrontation at around 4.15 AM and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub.

According to the FIR, the businessman identified as Naser Khan, who had earlier served a prison term in a gang rape case before being released in 2020, and his nephew Junaid Khan have been named among the accused, the police said.

"They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately," the woman had stated in her complaint, a police officer said.

The complainant has also alleged that her family members were forced to hide inside the club's liquor room.

Denying his involvement, Khan reportedly claimed that he was not present during the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy
Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'How Do You Get Justice For This Doctor?'
'How Do You Get Justice For This Doctor?'
'Exhausted In Long Fight For Justice'
'Exhausted In Long Fight For Justice'
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 2

Chicken Corn Soup: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

A Banana Every Day? 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at Hathi ghat near ITO2:09

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at...

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Bandra0:39

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Bandra

Cyclone Montha: Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Lash Ganjam4:07

Cyclone Montha: Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Lash Ganjam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO