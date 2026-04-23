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Gurugram Police Investigate Assault On Woman After Video Surfaces

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 13:49 IST

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Gurugram Police have launched an investigation into a disturbing video showing a man assaulting a woman near Bristol Chowk, sparking outrage and calls for action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police launch enquiry after video surfaces of a man assaulting a woman.
  • The incident occurred near Bristol Chowk in Gurugram, with bystanders failing to intervene.
  • Police are investigating the assault despite no formal complaint being filed by the victim.
  • Authorities are working to identify the man seen assaulting the woman in the viral video.

Police have initiated an enquiry after a video surfaced on social media, showing a young man physically assaulting a woman near Bristol Chowk in Gurugram. No bystander intervened to help her.

Police Investigation Launched

Police on Thursday said that their social media team has begun looking into the matter despite no complaint being filed yet, and efforts are underway to identify the man.

 

According to police, the two, in the video, could be seen scuffling amid heavy crowds and traffic outside a liquor shop near Bristol Chowk late Wednesday night.

Details of the Assault

The man repeatedly slapped the woman, police said, adding that the woman did attempt to hit him back and escape, but he continued to slap her.

During the fight, the bystanders remained silent spectators. However, some people could be heard telling the woman to leave and film the incident, police said.

Public Reaction and Demands for Action

After the video surfaced online, some netizens tagged the Haryana Police and the Gurugram administration, demanding action against the man.

The police investigation is underway to identify the accused and determine the circumstances surrounding the assault. In India, incidents of assault are investigated under the Indian Penal Code, with varying degrees of punishment depending on the nature of the assault and injuries inflicted. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially arresting the accused.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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