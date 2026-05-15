Lawyer Found Murdered In Chhattisgarh, Bar Association Demands Justice

A woman lawyer's murder in Chhattisgarh has sparked protests by the District Bar Association, demanding swift arrests and a thorough police investigation into the brutal crime.

Key Points A woman lawyer's body was found in a forest area in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, allegedly murdered with a sharp weapon.

The District Bar Association is protesting and demanding immediate arrests in connection with the lawyer's murder.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation into the murder.

The victim's face was reportedly smashed with stones, possibly to conceal her identity, according to police reports.

The District Bar Association supports the demand for an Advocates Protection Act following the lawyer's death.

The body of a woman lawyer was found in a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, with the police on Friday saying she was allegedly murdered using a sharp-edged weapon.

Members of the District Bar Association staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of those involved in her murder.

"The body of the woman was found lying face down and naked in bushes in the Tumidih forest area under Punjipathra police station area on May 12," Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Soni said.

Injury marks were found on the victim's throat and neck, while her clothes were recovered nearby, he said.

Investigation Into Lawyer's Murder Underway

"She was allegedly murdered using a sharp weapon. Her face was smashed with stones apparently to conceal her identity," he said.

The deceased was a junior advocate practising at the Raigarh district court.

The police said she belonged to a tribal community and was staying in Raigarh in a rented room.

Bar Association Demands Justice

They have registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 101(3) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to murder and destruction of evidence, and launched a probe into the incident.

Members of the District Bar Association Raigarh held a condolence meeting on Friday before taking out a foot march from the district court to the office of Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh.

Hundreds of lawyers participated in the protest rally and submitted a memorandum demanding speedy arrest of the accused.

Call For Advocates Protection Act

District Bar Association president Lalmani Tripathi said the association strongly supports the demand for an Advocates Protection Act, and has passed a resolution that no lawyer from the association will represent the accused in the case.

The SP described the incident as a "blind murder" case, and said police are investigating all possible angles.

"We have been questioning some suspects based on initial clues. The motive behind the murder has not yet been established, but the accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that the police investigation was slow, and expressed concern that no arrests have been made even four days after the incident.