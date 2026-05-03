Bengaluru Woman Kills Her Two Children, Attempts Suicide

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a woman allegedly killed her two children and attempted suicide following a domestic dispute, raising concerns about mental health and family conflicts.

Key Points A woman in Bengaluru is suspected of killing her two young children.

The incident occurred after a domestic dispute with her husband.

The woman then attempted to take her own life and is currently hospitalised.

Police have registered a case of murder and attempted suicide and are investigating the circumstances.

A woman has allegedly killed her two children and attempted to end her life, following a domestic dispute with her husband here, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The deceased are two boys, aged 2 and 4 years, who were brought dead to the hospital, police said, adding that the woman is battling for life at the hospital.

Police suspect the woman, from near Mathikere, poisoned the children and then consumed it herself in an apparent suicide attempt, following a quarrel with her husband on Saturday night.

Discovery and Investigation

The husband reportedly discovered the incident only on Sunday morning when he found his wife and children unconscious.

He then rushed the three to the hospital with the help of neighbours, where doctors declared the children as brought dead.

Police said the bodies of the two children have been sent for a postmortem.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempted suicide, and have begun an investigation. They have questioned the husband.