Woman Escapes Alleged Rape Attempt by Taxi Driver, Spends Night in Uttarakhand Forest

A Delhi woman's solo trip turned into a nightmare as she escaped an alleged rape attempt by a taxi driver in Uttarakhand, leading to his arrest and a renewed focus on tourist safety.

Key Points A woman travelling from Delhi to Nainital was allegedly assaulted and nearly raped by her taxi driver.

The woman escaped into a forest and hid overnight, injured and without her mobile phone, to avoid the attacker.

Police have arrested the accused, Deepak Singh Bora, and recovered the stolen mobile phone and the taxi.

The accused was driving someone else's taxi, prompting warnings to taxi owners about verifying driver paperwork.

Nainital police emphasise tourist safety and promise strict action against perpetrators of such crimes.

A solo trip turned into a night of terror for a woman from Delhi who spent the entire night hiding in a forest in Uttarakhand, injured and with no mobile phone, to escape an allegedly rape attempt by her taxi driver.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old woman arrived in Kathgodam from Delhi via Dehradun and hired a taxi for Nainital. On the way, around 1.30 am, the taxi driver diverted the vehicle towards a deserted road in Patwa Dangar near the lake city, police said.

When the woman raises objection, the driver stopped the vehicle and began abusing and assaulted her, the police said, adding that he also snatched her mobile phone and attempted to rape her.

To save herself, the woman ran towards the woods and hid in a forest overnight. She somehow managed to reach Patwa Dangar village on Friday morning, and with the help of locals, filed a police report.

Police Action and Arrest

The police immediately swung into action. They collected evidence and sent the woman for a medical examination of the victim, the police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to punishment for rape, robbery and abduction was registered, they said.

Using CCTV cameras, the taxi's number, and its GPS system, police tracked the accused driver, identified as Deepak Singh Bora (39) from Pines Bhawali Road.

The victim's stolen mobile phone was recovered from Bora, a resident of Haldwani, the police said, adding that his vehicle has also been seized.

Police Statement on Tourist Safety

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said the safety of tourists and the general public is a top priority in Nainital, and that strict legal action will be taken against those who commit such crimes.

He also warned taxi owners and urged them to verify their the paperwork before handing their vehicles to over to drivers. Non compliance of orders will result in strict action against them.

Manjunath added that the accused involved in the incident was also driving someone else's taxi.