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Bengaluru Woman Stabbed to Death by Stalker After Rejection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 22:24 IST

A 34-year-old woman in Bengaluru was tragically murdered by a stalker after repeatedly refusing his advances, sparking outrage and highlighting the dangers of stalking and harassment.

Key Points

  • Firdos Banu, a 34-year-old woman in Bengaluru, was fatally stabbed by her stalker after repeatedly rejecting his advances.
  • The accused, identified as Hafiz, a mechanic, has been arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with the murder.
  • The incident occurred in the Gangondanahalli area, where Hafiz intercepted Banu while she was returning home from work.
  • A murder case has been registered at Chandra Layout police station, and investigations are ongoing.
  • Banu is survived by her husband and three minor sons, highlighting the tragic impact of stalking and violence against women.

A 34-year-old married woman was stabbed to death here allegedly by a man who had been stalking her after she repeatedly refused his advances, police said on Friday.

The victim, Firdos Banu, a resident of Gangondanahalli, worked as a house help, they said.

 

The accused, identified as Hafiz, a mechanic, has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on the afternoon of March 19.

Details of the Attack

According to police, Banu was returning home from work when the accused intercepted her behind a school in the Gangondanahalli area and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals informed her family, and she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later in the evening, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered at Chandra Layout police station and the accused has been arrested, he added.

Family and Investigation

Police said Banu was married to Altaf Pasha, an autorickshaw driver, for around 15 years. She is survived by her husband and three minor sons.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hafiz, who is unmarried, had been stalking Banu for some time and continued to harass her despite her repeated refusals, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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