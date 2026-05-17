Woman Commits Suicide After Mother's Illness In Thane

A woman in Thane tragically ended her life, reportedly driven to despair by her mother's severe illness, highlighting the devastating impact of health crises on families.

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A 28-year-old woman in Thane allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her apartment balcony.

The woman was reportedly in mental agony due to her mother's critical health condition following a brain haemorrhage.

The woman's mother passed away shortly after her daughter's tragic death.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The woman's critically ill mother also passed away shortly after the tragic incident that took place in the Gauripada locality of Kalyan town on May 14, an official said.

Impact Of Mother's Illness On Daughter

According to the police, the victim was in mental agony over her mother's critical health condition.

"The mother had recently suffered a brain haemorrhage, and doctors had informed the family that her chances of survival were very slim. Unable to bear the shock, the woman jumped from the balcony of their sixth-floor apartment," the official said.

Immediate Response And Aftermath

Residents and passersby rushed to the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood, and she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

Her mother also passed away shortly after, the official said.

The Khadakpada police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), he added.