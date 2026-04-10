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Hyderabad Woman Commits Suicide After Being Injected with HIV-Positive Blood

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 21:36 IST

In a tragic turn of events, a woman in Hyderabad took her own life after allegedly being forcibly injected with HIV-positive blood by a relative, highlighting the devastating consequences of violence and social stigma.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A woman in Hyderabad committed suicide after allegedly being injected with HIV-positive blood by a relative.
  • The alleged attack occurred after the woman's parents called off her marriage to the accused due to his HIV-positive status.
  • The woman reportedly left a suicide note expressing distress over the social media attention the incident received.
  • Police have arrested the accused, who was initially booked for attempted murder, and are investigating the suicide.

A woman who was allegedly "injected" with HIV-positive blood by a relative last month after her parents called off her marriage to him after he was found positive for the contagion, allegedly committed suicide here on Friday, police said.

The accused had forcibly injected his HIV-infected blood into the victim at her residence on March 11.

 

The 22-year-old was found hanging at her grandmother's house, and a suicide note was found at the scene.

A case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor police station in connection with the woman's suicide, a police official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman in the note purportedly wrote that she was "disturbed" by the way the incident was projected on social media.

According to police, the accused and the victim were relatives, and her parents initially planned to marry her off to him.

As the man's parents were already affected with HIV, the woman's parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year. As he was found HIV positive, the woman's father called off the marriage plan, police had said, adding that the accused resorted to the act thinking that she would marry him and would stay with him forever.

The accused, who was booked on the charge of attempt to murder, was arrested while the woman was admitted to a hospital after she was injected with HIV-positive blood, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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