Man Injects Woman With HIV-Infected Blood After Wedding Cancelled

In a shocking act of revenge, a man in Hyderabad is accused of injecting his former fiancée with HIV-infected blood after their wedding was cancelled due to his positive HIV test.

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Key Points A man in Hyderabad allegedly injected his former fiancée with HIV-infected blood after their wedding was cancelled.

The wedding was called off after the man tested positive for HIV during a pre-marital check-up.

The accused reportedly injected the woman in an attempt to force her to marry him.

Police have arrested the man and charged him with attempted murder.

The woman is currently hospitalised, and an investigation is ongoing.

A 24-year-old man allegedly administered HIV-infected blood to a 22-year-old woman when her parents called off her wedding with him after he tested positive for the contagion, police said.

The incident happened on March 11, when the accused forcibly injected HIV-infected blood into the victim at her house.

According to police, the accused and the victim are relatives and her parents initially planned their daughter's marriage with him.

As the man's parents were already affected with HIV, the woman's parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year.

Motive Behind the Attack

"As he (the man) was found HIV positive during the check-up, the woman's father cancelled his daughter's marriage with him," a police official said, adding the accused resorted to the act thinking that she would marry him and would stay with him forever.

Based on a complaint from the woman's father, a case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor police station against the accused on charge of attempt to murder and he was apprehended, police added.

The woman was admitted to a hospital. Further investigation is on.