Thane air hostess ends life, former partner booked

A 21-year-old air hostess has allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to register a case of abetment against her former partner, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

The woman was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan (East) on December 28, 2025.

Following an investigation into her mobile phone and financial records, the Kolsewadi police registered a first information report (FIR) on January 10 against her 23-year-old former partner for abetment of suicide, an official said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, her daughter failed to answer her phone calls on the night of December 28, following which a neighbour checked her house at Anusuya Niwas in Kalyan and found her hanging from a ceiling hook.

She was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Her family claimed that she and the accused had been in a relationship since 2020.

The accused allegedly threatened to make some of her photos public, refused to marry her and got into a relationship with another woman recently, which drove her to suicide, they alleged.

Upon reviewing her phone and bank statements after her last rites, the family reported several grievances.

The chat records and marks on her body suggested the accused frequently assaulted her. The deceased's bank account records indicated that the man took lakhs of rupees from her under the pretext of marriage, with the most recent transaction occurring on December 16, 2025, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the man under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and were probing it, the official added.