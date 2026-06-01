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Home  » News » Saharanpur Woman Murdered; Theft Suspected

Saharanpur Woman Murdered; Theft Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 22:44 IST

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A woman was found murdered in her Saharanpur home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected robbery and sparking outrage among local traders.

Key Points

  • Poonam Mittal, 56, was found murdered in her Saharanpur home with her throat slit.
  • Police suspect the assailants entered the house with the intention of committing theft.
  • The incident occurred in Ambehta town under the Nakur police station area.
  • Local traders protested the killing and demanded immediate arrests.
  • Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning locals for leads in the Saharanpur murder case.

A woman's body was found with her throat slit at her residence here on Monday, with police suspecting that the assailants entered the house with the intention of committing theft, officials said.

The incident took place in Ambehta town under the Nakur police station area.

 

According to police, the incident came to light around 4 pm when the husband of the woman, Poonam Mittal (56), returned home from his shop in the town's main market after repeated calls to her went unanswered.

He found Poonam lying in a pool of blood on a bed with her throat slit. Household items were scattered and contents of an almirah were strewn around the room, police said.

Police Suspect Theft Motive In Saharanpur Murder

"Trader Sanjay Mittal and his wife Poonam lived together. Their son and daughter-in-law run a business in Muzaffarnagar," Station House Officer (SHO) Devesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

It is suspected that the assailants entered the house with the intention of theft and killed the woman to avoid getting identified, he said.

Investigation Underway After Saharanpur Murder

Personnel from the Nakur police station and a forensic team reached the spot soon after receiving the information about the incident and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and locals are being asked to share any leads, police said.

Local Traders Protest Saharanpur Killing

The incident triggered outrage among local traders, who gathered in large numbers at the victim's residence. The traders shut their shops to protest the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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