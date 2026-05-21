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East Delhi: Woman Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 18:41 IST

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Police are investigating a suspected suicide after a 38-year-old woman was found dead in her East Delhi residence, prompting a forensic examination and inquiry.

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old woman was found dead in her East Delhi residence, with police suspecting suicide.
  • Police investigation is underway, including forensic analysis of evidence from the scene.
  • Ligature marks were found on the woman's neck, and a dupatta was recovered.
  • The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and family statements are being recorded.

In a suspected case of suicide, a 38-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Thakur, wife of Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Rajeev Kumar said in a statement.

 

Police Investigation Underway

The police said a PCR call regarding the alleged suicide was received at Mandawali police station around 9.50 am.

Following the information, the station house officer, along with the investigating officer, police personnel and crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

During inspection of the scene, the crime team observed ligature marks on the woman's neck. A 'dupatta', suspected to have been used in the incident, was recovered from the spot and seized for further examination, the police said.

The material will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for scientific analysis.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the woman had got married on October 1, 2025, they said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem examination, while statements of family members and other concerned persons are being recorded.

Legal proceedings are being carried out, and all aspects of the case are being examined. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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