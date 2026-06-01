Faridabad Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

A woman's death in Faridabad is under investigation after her family alleged murder, accusing her husband, his alleged lover, and his in-laws of involvement, prompting a police inquiry.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A woman was found dead at her home in Faridabad, Haryana, with her family alleging murder.

The family accuses the husband, his alleged lover, and his parents of conspiring in the woman's death.

Police have registered a murder case based on the family's complaint and are investigating the circumstances.

The husband's father claims he and his family were out of town attending a funeral when the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, with police seeking to verify the facts before taking further action in the alleged murder case.

A woman was found dead -- hanging from a noose around her neck -- at her marital home in Sector 7 here, with her family alleging premeditated murder by the husband, his purported lover, and his parents, police said on Monday.

Based on the family's complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under murder charges.

Details of the Deceased and Family Background

The deceased was identified as Savita Tewatia (37). According to police, she had married Sandeep, a resident of Nagla village in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, around 18 years ago.

Since their marriage, the family has lived in Sector 7, Faridabad. Savita and her husband provided home-based tutorial classes to students. They had two children.

Allegations of an Affair and Marital Discord

The deceased woman's family alleged that Sandeep had an illicit relationship with a student who attended the coaching class. They said the student was a minor when the affair began, and the relationship between the two deepened over time.

According to the family, Savita and Sandeep had several arguments over this matter, but Sandeep allegedly did not end the relationship. They said Sandeep's purported lover now works in a private company.

Family Claims and Husband's Whereabouts

The deceased's brother alleged that Savita's death was unnatural and her husband, his lover, and the in-laws conspired to murder her.

They said Sandeep has been absconding since the incident and sought strict action against the culprits.

Husband's Family Denies Allegations

Captain Surender Kumar, the deceased woman's father-in-law, termed the allegations baseless. He said on the day of the incident, he, his wife and his son Sandeep had gone to Jewar to attend a relative's funeral. Savita was alone at home while construction work was ongoing, and a labourer was working. He had talked to Savita over phone twice during the day.

A few hours later, a labourer called to report that Savita was not answering the door. Subsequently, they asked a neighbour to visit the house, to arrived at the residence and found Savita hanging from a noose, the father-in-law said.

Police Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint by the deceased's family, a case has been registered under sections of murder against the husband, his parents and his alleged lover.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken after verifying the facts", said Sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer.