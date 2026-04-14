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Drug Trafficker Detained Under Stringent Law to Break Delhi Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 17:07 IST

A 25-year-old drug trafficker in Delhi has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and will be moved to a Chennai prison, as authorities aim to dismantle her drug network and disrupt the narcotics supply chain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Haseena Khatoon, a 25-year-old alleged drug trafficker, has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • Khatoon will be relocated to a high-security prison in Chennai to dismantle her Delhi-based drug network.
  • This is the second instance of a habitual offender being moved outside Delhi under PITNDPS provisions to disrupt drug supply chains.
  • Khatoon has been involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act since 2021 and is considered a key supplier in Delhi.
  • Preventive detention was deemed necessary due to her continued involvement in drug trafficking despite prior arrests.

Police have detained a 25-year-old drug trafficker, allegedly involved in several cases of narcotics trade, under the PIT-NDPS Act and she will be shifted to a prison in Chennai to dismantle her links with the local drug network, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Haseena Khatoon alias Bajji, a resident of Zakir Nagar, is the second such person to be relocated outside Delhi under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

 

Khatoon had been lodged in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with an earlier narcotics case registered by the crime branch.

Police said a proposal for her preventive detention was recently prepared by a team and forwarded to the competent authority under the Ministry of Finance.

"Acting on the recommendation, the detaining authority issued an order under the PITNDPS Act directing that Khatoon be detained and lodged in Central Prison in Puzhal in Chennai," the officer said.

Following the order, the team executed the detention warrant at Tihar Jail on April 11 after completing all legal formalities.

"Shifting the accused out of Delhi to a high-security prison in Chennai is aimed at dismantling her active links within the local drug network and preventing her from continuing operations or influencing associates from within jail," he added.

The officer further said that this is the second such case in which a habitual offender is being relocated outside Delhi under PITNDPS provisions to disrupt the narcotics supply chain.

Details of Haseena Khatoon's Involvement in Drug Trafficking

According to the police, Khatoon has been involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act since 2021 and is considered a key supplier in several drug networks operating in the national capital. She was earlier arrested in a case at Govindpuri police station and later again by the crime branch in a case involving the recovery of smack.

"Despite prior arrests, she continued her involvement in drug trafficking and was also named by other accused in a case registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin as a supplier of cannabis, allegedly operating in association with her husband," the officer said.

Police said her repeated involvement and continued engagement in the illicit drug trade necessitated preventive detention as ordinary legal provisions failed to deter her activities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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