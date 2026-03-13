Delhi Police Crackdown: Woman Detained Under Anti-Drug Trafficking Law

Delhi Police have detained a 41-year-old woman under the PIT-NDPS Act, intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking networks in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police detained Sonia, a 41-year-old woman, under the PIT-NDPS Act for alleged drug trafficking.

Sonia has a criminal history dating back to 2009, with involvement in eight criminal cases related to excise violations and narcotics trafficking.

The detention is part of a crackdown on organised drug trafficking networks in Delhi.

Sonia was identified as a source of supply in a 2023 NDPS Act case, and her husband is listed as a 'Bad Character'.

The preventive detention aims to curb habitual drug traffickers and prevent further illicit activities.

The Delhi Police has detained a 41-year-old alleged drug trafficker under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sonia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was detained following a preventive detention order issued by the competent authority under Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act on February 26, police said.

History of Drug-Related Offences

Sonia is a habitual offender with a criminal history dating back to 2009. She has been involved in at least eight criminal cases related to excise violations and narcotics trafficking.

The detention was carried out as part of a crackdown on organised drug trafficking networks in the national capital, the police said, adding that she has been lodged in Tihar jail in compliance with the detention order.

Details of Previous Cases

According to the police, Sonia's involvement in narcotics trafficking came to light in 2023 when she was identified as the source of supply in a case registered at Uttam Nagar police station under the NDPS Act.

In that case, a man, Ramniwas, was arrested with 1.41 kg of marijuana and Rs 5,960 cash. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the contraband had been sourced from Sonia.

The police said she was again arrested in 2025 in another NDPS Act case registered at Uttam Nagar police station. In that case, an accused, Ranjit Kumar, was caught with 1.678 kg of ganja. He allegedly disclosed that he was selling the narcotic substance on Sonia's directions.

Preventive Detention

Sonia's husband, Sandeep, is listed as a "Bad Character" at Uttam Nagar police station. Considering her continued involvement in drug trafficking activities, a proposal for her preventive detention was prepared and sent to the PITNDPS division of the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

After reviewing her criminal history, the competent authority issued the detention order, police said. The preventive detention was aimed at curbing habitual drug traffickers and preventing them from continuing their illicit activities.