HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Crackdown: Woman Detained Under Anti-Drug Trafficking Law

Delhi Police Crackdown: Woman Detained Under Anti-Drug Trafficking Law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 15:47 IST

Delhi Police have detained a 41-year-old woman under the PIT-NDPS Act, intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking networks in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police detained Sonia, a 41-year-old woman, under the PIT-NDPS Act for alleged drug trafficking.
  • Sonia has a criminal history dating back to 2009, with involvement in eight criminal cases related to excise violations and narcotics trafficking.
  • The detention is part of a crackdown on organised drug trafficking networks in Delhi.
  • Sonia was identified as a source of supply in a 2023 NDPS Act case, and her husband is listed as a 'Bad Character'.
  • The preventive detention aims to curb habitual drug traffickers and prevent further illicit activities.

The Delhi Police has detained a 41-year-old alleged drug trafficker under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sonia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was detained following a preventive detention order issued by the competent authority under Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act on February 26, police said.

 

History of Drug-Related Offences

Sonia is a habitual offender with a criminal history dating back to 2009. She has been involved in at least eight criminal cases related to excise violations and narcotics trafficking.

The detention was carried out as part of a crackdown on organised drug trafficking networks in the national capital, the police said, adding that she has been lodged in Tihar jail in compliance with the detention order.

Details of Previous Cases

According to the police, Sonia's involvement in narcotics trafficking came to light in 2023 when she was identified as the source of supply in a case registered at Uttam Nagar police station under the NDPS Act.

In that case, a man, Ramniwas, was arrested with 1.41 kg of marijuana and Rs 5,960 cash. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the contraband had been sourced from Sonia.

The police said she was again arrested in 2025 in another NDPS Act case registered at Uttam Nagar police station. In that case, an accused, Ranjit Kumar, was caught with 1.678 kg of ganja. He allegedly disclosed that he was selling the narcotic substance on Sonia's directions.

Preventive Detention

Sonia's husband, Sandeep, is listed as a "Bad Character" at Uttam Nagar police station. Considering her continued involvement in drug trafficking activities, a proposal for her preventive detention was prepared and sent to the PITNDPS division of the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

After reviewing her criminal history, the competent authority issued the detention order, police said. The preventive detention was aimed at curbing habitual drug traffickers and preventing them from continuing their illicit activities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Disrupts Drug Network by Detaining Trafficker and Moving Him to Chennai
Delhi Police Disrupts Drug Network by Detaining Trafficker and Moving Him to Chennai
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
NDPS act justified against Deepika's manager: Court
NDPS act justified against Deepika's manager: Court
Couple Nabbed in Shimla with LSD Worth ₹1.1 Crore
Couple Nabbed in Shimla with LSD Worth ₹1.1 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor Farman Khan10:47

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO