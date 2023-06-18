News
As north India sizzles, 54 die in UP hospital

As north India sizzles, 54 die in UP hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 18, 2023 15:56 IST
Fifty-four people admitted to a district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh have died in the last three days, health officials said on Sunday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar said two people have died due to heat stroke in Ballia district till Sunday.

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths are reported daily in the hospital.

 

"As per records of the district hospital, of the 54 deaths, 40 per cent of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. So far, only two persons have died due to heat stroke in the district," Kumar told PTI.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr S K Yadav said the hospital is reeling under pressure as every day around 125 to 135 patients are admitted in Ballia.

"On June 15, as many as 154 patients were admitted to the district hospital, of which 23 patients died due to various reasons.

"While 20 patients died on June 16, eleven passed away on the following day. They were all aged above 60," he added.

On Saturday, the additional director of the health department of Azamgarh division O P Tiwari said a team of the health department from Lucknow will be coming to Ballia and conducting tests, after which the causes of the deaths would be ascertained.

"Maybe there is a disease, which could not be detected. At this point of time, the temperature is also high. During the summers and winters, the death rates among the diabetic patients and those with breathing difficulties and blood pressure, increases," he added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has said, "In order to ensure that patients at the district hospital do not face any difficulties, coolers, fans and ACs have been arranged. Apart from this, 15 beds have also been increased."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

