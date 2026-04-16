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Inquiry Launched After Woman Dies Following Alleged Surgical Error at BHU

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 09:02 IST

A 71-year-old woman's death at Banaras Hindu University's trauma centre is under investigation following allegations of a surgical error where she purportedly underwent a thigh surgery instead of a spinal tumour operation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A 71-year-old woman died after an alleged wrong surgical procedure at Banaras Hindu University's trauma centre.
  • The woman was admitted for a spinal tumour but her family claims a thigh surgery was performed instead.
  • The family alleges the incorrect surgery led to complications and the woman's subsequent death.
  • Banaras Hindu University has launched a four-member committee to investigate the allegations of surgical error.
  • The Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) Director stated further action will be taken after the committee's report.

A 71-year-old woman allegedly died after being subjected to a wrong surgical procedure at the trauma centre of Banaras Hindu University, with her family claiming that a thigh surgery was performed instead of the required spinal tumour operation, officials said.

The woman, identified as Radhika Devi from Amritpur, had been admitted to the hospital on February 25 with complaints related to a spinal cord tumour, her grandson Mrityunjay Pal alleged.

 

According to him, she was undergoing treatment under the supervision of a doctor. On March 7, she was taken in for surgery, but instead of operating on the spine, doctors allegedly performed a procedure on her thigh.

"When no fracture was found, the wound was stitched and she was brought out of the ICU," Pal claimed, adding that the alleged error led to complications in her condition.

He said the woman's health deteriorated thereafter, following which she underwent another surgery on March 18 and remained admitted in the hospital. She died on March 27, he added.

Investigation Launched into Alleged Surgical Error

Responding to the allegations, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) Director M N Shankhwar said a complaint has been received and a four-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter.

"Further action will be taken after the committee submits its report," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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