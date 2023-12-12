News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges organ trafficking

Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges organ trafficking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 12, 2023 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The family members of a woman whose body was found hanging have accused doctors and staff members of a government hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district of removing her eyes during post-mortem, officials said on Tuesday.

Taking note of the allegations, the district magistrate has ordered a probe and asked for the post-mortem to be conducted again.

Puja (20) was allegedly killed for dowry and her body was found hanging on Sunday in the Rasula village of the district's Mujaria area. The body was sent for post-mortem on Monday.

 

When the body was handed over to the family members, the eyes were found removed. The family members alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem.

They also approached District Magistrate Manoj Kumar and demanded strict action against the doctor and the staff members, alleging that they were involved in organ trafficking.

"The victim's family members met me and gave a complaint for taking action. A probe has been ordered and the post-mortem will be done again. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney said the district magistrate ordered the second post-mortem to be videographed and a report to be submitted to him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
Sarabjit autopsy: 'Several vital organs were missing'
Sarabjit autopsy: 'Several vital organs were missing'
'Demand for sex trafficking is everywhere'
'Demand for sex trafficking is everywhere'
Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds
Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds
Exclusive! The Tunnel Rescue Interview You MUST READ!
Exclusive! The Tunnel Rescue Interview You MUST READ!
Why I Support Narayana Murthy
Why I Support Narayana Murthy
Avoid Mistakes In Health Insurance Claim
Avoid Mistakes In Health Insurance Claim
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Apollo kidney racket is the tip of the iceberg

Apollo kidney racket is the tip of the iceberg

What survivors of human trafficking wrote to PM Modi

What survivors of human trafficking wrote to PM Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances