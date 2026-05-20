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Dowry Death Case Filed After Woman's Fatal Fall In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 20, 2026 22:51 IST

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Delhi police have launched a dowry death investigation after a 25-year-old woman tragically died following a fall from a building in the Inderpuri area, leading to charges against her husband and his brothers.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old woman died after falling from a building in Delhi's Inderpuri.
  • Police have registered a dowry death case against the woman's husband and his two brothers.
  • The incident occurred in Dasghara village, with the woman being declared dead at a hospital.
  • An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a post-mortem examination.

A 25-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a building in west Delhi's Inderpuri area, following which police registered a dowry death case against her husband and his two brothers, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on May 18 from Dasghara village, they said.

 

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a woman having fallen from a building. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigation Launched into Suspicious Death

The deceased was identified as wife of Raju Singh, aged 25 years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said in an official statement.

As the marriage had taken place less than seven years ago, legal proceedings under provisions related to dowry death were initiated, and the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh, he said.

Evidence Collection and Statements Recorded

The SDM recorded the statements of the woman's family members, while the crime and forensics teams from Rohini inspected the spot and collected evidence scientifically, Bhaskar said.

Based on the enquiry, family members' statements, and findings of the post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, an FIR has been registered at Inderpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the deceased woman's husband Raju Singh and his two brothers, the DCP said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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