News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Loan app's harassment behind Kerala couple's suicide?

Loan app's harassment behind Kerala couple's suicide?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 14, 2023 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kerala police on Thursday said they suspect that the unethical loan recovery tactics used by an instant loan app's management may have led to the suicide of a four-member family in Ernakulam district two days ago.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Varappuzha residents Nijo (40), his wife Shilpa (30) and their children, Able (8) and Aaron (6), were found dead by their family members at their residence on Tuesday morning.

 

The relatives have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the instant loan app's depraved tactics to recover a loan borrowed by the family is likely to have led to them taking the extreme step.

Local residents have constituted an action council, seeking justice for the family.

They alleged that thugs online blackmailed the victims by sending morphed, obscene pictures to their contacts.

Launching an investigation into the incident, Ernakulam rural police said Shilpa had taken a loan of Rs 9,300 using an instant loan app.

When the payment was delayed, voice messages in another language were allegedly sent to her, threatening that her morphed photos would be sent to her close contacts.

Three persons who were on her mobile phone contact list even received such morphed photos, and information about this might have been the trigger for them to take the extreme step, a police officer told PTI.

The officer said the family was in a financial crisis, and that could be the reason why Shilpa took the personal loan using the app.

He said the police were in the process of collecting the details of the online money-lending app through which she had taken the loan.

The cyber police have been engaged to unlock the mobile phones of the deceased to find out more details including that of the loan app, the officer said.

The fraudsters are suspected to have accessed the victim's contact list after she downloaded the app.

The couple was found hanging, while the children were poisoned, the police had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How govt plans to fight Chinese lending apps
How govt plans to fight Chinese lending apps
Govt has no data on cos giving online app-based loans
Govt has no data on cos giving online app-based loans
Tighter dud-loan: Shadow banks brace for headwinds
Tighter dud-loan: Shadow banks brace for headwinds
Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4
Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4
Badminton: India's challenge ends at Hong Kong Open
Badminton: India's challenge ends at Hong Kong Open
Apple incorporates NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15
Apple incorporates NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15
Cong MLA Mamman Khan accused in Nuh violence case
Cong MLA Mamman Khan accused in Nuh violence case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

RBI Norms Don't Tackle Illegal Apps Menace

RBI Norms Don't Tackle Illegal Apps Menace

Govt bans 138 betting, 94 loan apps with China links

Govt bans 138 betting, 94 loan apps with China links

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances