UP Widow Allegedly Lured Into Prostitution With Job Offer

A 25-year-old widow in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly lured with a job offer at a spa and then forced into prostitution, leading to a police investigation.

Key Points A widow in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly lured with a job offer at a spa centre.

The woman was allegedly coerced into prostitution at the spa.

The spa owner allegedly assaulted and threatened the woman when she refused.

A case has been registered against the spa owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 25-year-old widow was allegedly lured with a job offer at a spa centre here and subsequently coerced into prostitution, with the woman claiming when she refused, she was assaulted and threatened with death, police said on Friday.

Police Investigation Launched

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a resident of Azamgarh district, a case was registered on Thursday evening against the spa owner Sujit Kumar Yadav under sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, at Kotwali police station.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

Station House Officer Sachchidanand Pandey said the woman had met Yadav, a resident of Jaunpur in Azamgarh, where he allegedly promised her a job at a spa centre in Bhadohi's Rajpura area.

The woman accompanied him to Bhadohi and had been working at the spa centre for the past month, the officer said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Yadav pressured her to engage in prostitution, as other girls working at the spa did.

When she refused, he verbally abused her, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her if she did not comply, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway.